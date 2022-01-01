Una Healy wants to make dance music.

The ex The Saturdays star enthused that the genre “gives” her “such a good feeling” and it is something she uses to push her fitness regime to the limit.

The 41-year-old singer old the Daily Star’s Wired Column: “I just love dance music. It gives me such a good feeling.

“When I am working out it is dance music. I have an ear for dance music. I have an ear for dance music so I would love to do something like that.”

Una has her eye on a collaboration with the Belters Only - a DJ duo made up of Bisset and Robbie G - because they are “killing it” by dominating the charts in their native Ireland.

“Belters Only are Irish and huge at the minute so they would be good to work with at some point, being Irish and killing it and all that.”

The ‘What About Us’ hitmaker - who split with Ben Foden, the father of her daughter Aoife, 10, and son Tadhg, seven, , in 2018 after six years of marriage - doesn’t like “holding a grudge” but acknowledges the importance of going through all the stages of heartbreak.

She said: “I don’t believe in holding a grudge, it can make you feel bitter but you can feel down and sad and you’re allowed to have those sorts of feelings… but you have to let them go as well.”

Earlier this month, the ‘Ego’ hitmaker - who made up the girl group with Mollie King, Rochelle Humes, Frankie Bridge and Vanessa White - admitted to “enjoying” single life but used to feel “empty” without a man.

Una said: "I'm enjoying it. I did worry about it for a while. I came out of the divorce like kind of like 'Oh, I'm all on my own again and I felt almost empty without another half', but then you get really used to being on your own and maybe a bit too used to it.

"In the bed, I don't have to compete for space! I enjoy it's exciting, it's nice."