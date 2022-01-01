Lil Durk's attempted murder charges dropped

The attempted murder charges levelled against Lil Durk have been dropped.



After a Fulton County judge brought attempted murder charges against the Backdoor rapper in 2019 in connection with a shooting outside a restaurant, Georgia’s Superior Court has dismissed the charges.



Lil Durk - real name Durk Banks - turned himself in to the Atlanta Police Department in May 2019 after the department issued a warrant for his arrest. According to New Music Express, the police suspected the rapper of involvement in a shooting outside restaurant The Varsity in February of that year.



Banks and late rapper King Von, who died in November 2020, appeared in court, where a Fulton County judge charged them with conspiracy to attempt murder, aggravated assault, participation in street gang activity, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.



According to court documents obtained by WSB-TV, Georgia’s Superior Court Of Fulton County has now issued a Dismissal Of Charges Motion to have the charges against Banks dropped. In the motion, District Attorney Fani T Willis cited “prosecutorial discretion” as the reason for dropping Banks’ charges.



“The facts of this case have been reviewed and, although it appears that probable cause existed for the defendant’s arrest, the decision of the District Attorney at this time is not to prosecute,” the motion reads.



Banks, 30, said in a statement on the motion: “I have nothing to hide. I have nothing to run from.”