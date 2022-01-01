Antisemitic group hangs banner over Los Angeles motorway in support of Kanye West

An antisemitic group hung a banner over a Los Angeles motorway in support of Kanye West.

After the rapper expressed his views on Jewish people in a series of social media posts and interviews this month, a hate group showed their agreement with his remarks.

Kanye told his Twitter followers on 8 October that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”, misreferencing the United States military term “DEFCON 3”.

On Saturday, a banner was seen hanging over the 405 motorway in Los Angeles reading, “Kanye is right about the Jews”. Another banner read, “Honk If You Know”.

Oren Segal, vice president of ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Center On Extremism, shared a photo of the banners on Twitter. In the photo, several people can be seen standing near the banner delivering the Nazi salute.