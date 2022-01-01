Carly Simon pays tribute to late sisters after their deaths one day apart

Carly Simon wrote a tribute to her late sisters Joanna Simon and Lucy Simon after their deaths one day apart.

Opera singer Joanna and Broadway composer Lucy each died of cancer last week within one day of each other.

Joanna died aged 85 of thyroid cancer on Wednesday, and Lucy died aged 82 of breast cancer on Thursday.

Carly, the youngest sister, wrote a tribute to the musicians obtained by Deadline. The outlet released Carly’s words on Sunday.

“I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. Their loss will be long and haunting,” the star said. “As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived.

“We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another, we were each others secret shares. The co-keepers of each other’s memories.

“I have no words to explain the feeling of suddenly being the only remaining direct offspring of Richard and Andrea Simon.”

The sisters lost their brother Peter Simon in 2018 when he died aged 71 of cardiac arrest while battling cancer.

Adding that Joanna and Lucy “touched everyone they knew”, Carly concluded: “Those of us they’ve left behind will be lucky and honoured to carry their memories forward.”