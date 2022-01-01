Travis Scott denies cheating on Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott has hit back at "weird" speculation suggesting he recently cheated on Kylie Jenner.

Last week, model Rojean Kar took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of the rapper on the set of a video shoot and claimed she had been invited there.

A short time later, Scott - real name Jacques Webster - took to his own account to reject the allegation.

"It's a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video," he wrote. "I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."

However, the drama didn't stop there.

Kar returned to Instagram to allege that she spent Valentine's Day with Scott.

"This Valentine's Day, I saw you. I ran out the door and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like, 'Trav's asking for you, come back.' Are we pretending that didn't happen too? Like, come on. You cheat on that b**ch every single f**king night. The whole f**king city sees it," she stated.

In response, Scott posted a photo of a table set up for a romantic celebration and added in the caption, "If u wasn't at this table on V day then u wasn't with me (sic)."

Scott and Jenner are parents to a four-year-old daughter Stormi and an eight-month-old son.

Representatives for the reality TV star have not yet commented on the allegations.