Madonna takes credit for paving way for women to embrace sexuality

Madonna has taken credit for paving the way for female celebrities to embrace their sexuality.



On Saturday, the Queen of Pop took to her Instagram Stories to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of her provocative 1992 coffee table book Sex.



In the post, Madonna claimed many major stars wouldn't have been able to convey their sexuality today if it wasn't for her.



"Thirty years ago, I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone. I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way," she wrote. "I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman. I was called a w**re, a witch, a heretic and the devil."



In particular, Madonna listed WAP hitmaker Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus to be among the celebrities who should be thanking her.



"Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a*s and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball," the 64-year-old continued. "You're welcome b**ches (clown emoji)."



However, a short time later, Cardi took to Twitter to share that she was upset by the claim and Madonna's use of the clown emoji.



"I literally (paid) this woman homage so many times 'cause I grew up listening to her... she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth. These icons really become disappointments once (you) make it in the industry. That's why I keep to myself," the rapper fired in a since-deleted message.



Despite the tension, Cardi soon returned to the platform to acknowledge that she and Madonna had spoken and cleared the air.



"I talked to Madonna... It was beautiful... Have a great day and drive safely yallll (sic)," she added.