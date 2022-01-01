NEWS 'Anti-Hero' on track to become Taylor’s second UK Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :





As Taylor Swift and Arctic Monkeys go head to head in this week’s albums race, three tracks from Taylor’s Midnights dominate today’s Official Chart First Look.



Midnights lead single Anti-Hero is leading the charge to become Taylor’s second UK Number 1 single. It would be her first chart-topper in half a decade, since the incendiary Look What You Made Me Do in 2017.



Not far behind, album opener Lavender Haze (2) and Lana Del Rey collaboration Snow On The Beach (3) complete the Top 3.



Elsewhere this week, Arctic Monkeys could debut two tracks from new album The Car straight inside the Top 20; I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am (14) and Sculptures of Anything Goes (15).

While Taylor’s new songs are proving a force to be reckoned with on streaming platforms, could the artists’ physical releases change things up over on the Official Albums Chart?



The midweek Official Albums Chart Update will be published tomorrow at 5.45pm on officialcharts.com providing a first glimpse at the biggest chart battle of the quarter so far.

