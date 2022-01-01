Alex Turner: “Arctic Monkeys’ new songs could definitely hang out in a stadium’

Alex Turner believes his latest songs are stadium-worthy.



The ‘Arctic Monkeys’ frontman, 36, says the tunes on the band’s seventh album ‘The Car’ could “hang out” with other arena-standard hits.



He told NME: “It wouldn’t have made sense for us to play stadiums before this album, and I don’t think we were mentally ready for it up until now.



“I don’t want to get ahead of myself and say that some of our songs ‘belong’ in a stadium, but they could definitely hang out in a stadium.”



Alex added he and his bandmates, guitarist Jamie Cook, 37, drummer Matt Helders, 36, and bassist Nick O’Malley, 37, all wanted “to write louder songs than we had for some time” for the latest record.



But he said about the album evolving beyond heavy rock: “I think what I found myself wanting to play when the band were around was actually very surprising to me.



“So much of this new music is scratching at the past and how much of it I should hang on to.”



Alex added about the ‘Hello You’ track on ‘The Car’ – which contains the lyric: ‘I could pass for 17 if I just get a shave / And catch some Zzzs’: “I think that song is pretty on the nose… as uncomfortable as that may be.”



He also said about his future plans: “I have almost, like, a PDF in my mind of what we could work on.



“Wait, it wouldn’t be a PDF, would it? I think I meant to say a spreadsheet.”