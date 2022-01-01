NEWS The 1975 equal Ed Sheeran scoring a fifth consecutive Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





The 1975 score their fifth consecutive Official Number 1 album with Being Funny In A Foreign Language this week, outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined.



The Cheshire-formed group, comprising Matty Healy, George Daniel, Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann previously reached the summit with their eponymous 2013 debut, 2016 record I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it, 2018 release A Brief Enquiry Into Online Relationships and 2020 chart-topper Notes On A Conditional Form. Explore The 1975’s Official Charts history in full here.



Celebrating their Official Number 1 album, The 1975 tell OfficialCharts.com: “Thank you very much for giving us our fifth consecutive album. Thanks guys!”



The 1975 take their place in an exclusive club of artists to have reached Number 1 with all of their studio albums; now matching Ed Sheeran with five apiece. See every act to have reached Number 1 with all their studio albums here.



Being Funny In A Foreign Language also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, proving the most-purchased record on wax this week.



