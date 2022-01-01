Alicia Keys to release first-ever holiday album

Alicia Keys will celebrate Christmas this year with her first-ever holiday album.



The Fallin' singer shared the artwork for Santa Baby on Instagram on Thursday and announced it would be released on 4 November.



"I know it's not even Halloween yet..... but I had to let y'all know first!! Santa Baby NOV 4th," she wrote in the caption. "Just in time for good vibes!!"



In a video on her Instagram Stories, she added, "I got my first-ever holiday album dropping, Santa Baby, on November 4th. I can't wait for you to vibe with this, this is going to give you that energy! I know it's Thanksgiving not even yet, I know, I know it's not even Halloween, but I got to let you know first."



According to ET Canada, the 11-track album features Alicia's reimaging of seven classic festive songs as well as four original tracks she has written.



"I picked each song based on my all-time favourites and I wrote the new ones based on real holiday emotions and stories," she explained in a press release. "The holidays are such a beautiful time to slow down, be with the ones you love and make meaning! Santa Baby is definitely going to be the perfect holiday soundtrack. I can't wait for you to fall in love with it."



Alicia will release the album's first single, December Back 2 June, on 28 October.