Balenciaga cut ties with Kanye West following antisemitism controversy

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has severed ties with Kanye West following his recent antisemitism controversy.



The Stronger rapper's social media accounts were restricted earlier this month after he expressed antisemitic sentiments, and he has continued to spread his controversial opinions in a series of follow-up interviews.



As a result of his offensive remarks, Balenciaga's parent company Kering confirmed to WWD on Thursday that the brand would no longer be working with Kanye.



"Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," a representative for Kering said.



Kanye teamed up with Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia earlier this year to release the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga clothing line, while he also opened the house's Paris Fashion Week show in early October. According to WWD, an image of the rapper walking the runway has been removed from the brand's website.



Also on Thursday, officials at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) published an open letter to Adidas bosses asking them to reconsider pushing ahead with releasing products from Kanye's Yeezy footwear line.



They called on Adidas to take action to show they have not given Kanye's "antisemitism a pass" and that there are consequences for his "hateful" comments.



"We urge Adidas to reconsider supporting the Ye product line and to issue a statement making clear that the Adidas company and community has no tolerance whatsoever for antisemitism," the letter reads.



Reps for the German sportswear giant announced on 6 October that its partnership with Kanye's Yeezy brand was "under review".