Taylor Swift addresses Joe Alwyn engagement rumours in new song Lavender Haze

Taylor Swift addresses the speculation about a possible engagement to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn on her new song Lavender Haze.



In the opening track from her new album Midnights, the Shake It Off hitmaker sings about her six-year relationship with the British actor and acknowledges the long-running speculation that they are secretly engaged.



"All they keep asking me, Is if I'm gonna be your bride, The only kinda girl they see, Is a one-night or a wife," she sings in the second verse, before going into the pre-chorus: "I find it dizzying, They're bringing up my history, But you weren't even listening."



In the chorus, Taylor suggests that the engagement speculation and the expectation of marriage are very outdated.



"I feel the lavender haze creepin' up on me, Surreal, I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say, No deal," she sings. "The 1950s s**t they want from me, I just wanna stay in that lavender haze."



In a video released to promote Midnights, Taylor explained that she heard the phrase "lavender haze" while watching TV show Mad Men and discovered it meant an "all-encompassing love glow".



She then shared the meaning behind the song, saying, "Like my relationship for six years: we’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So this song is about ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."



The 32-year-old released her tenth studio album at midnight on Friday and then surprised fans three hours later by dropping Midnights (3am Edition), which features an additional seven songs.



Taylor also shared a teaser trailer of the upcoming music videos from Midnights, revealing that they will feature stars including Laura Dern, Dita Von Teese, Haim and Jack Antonoff.