Charlie Puth reveals he has a girlfriend

Charlie Puth has confirmed that he has a girlfriend.



During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week, the Attention hitmaker told the radio host that he is "definitely" in love with his partner and thinks this relationship is "it" for him.



Without sharing his girlfriend's name, Charlie explained that they knew each other before his rise to fame.



"(She's) someone that I grew up with," the singer told Stern. "She's always been very, very nice to me and I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well."



The 30-year-old noted that he won't make a public announcement if or when they get engaged.



"If I do, certainly the media won't know about it," he said of popping the question. "I'll go out of my way to make sure they don't know... It becomes too much."