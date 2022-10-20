Taylor Swift lands star cameos for Midnights 'music movies'

Taylor Swift has recruited Laura Dern, Haim and Dita Von Teese to appear in the video series accompanying her new album 'Midnights'.



The pop star's latest record is released on Friday (21.10.22) and she has revealed she's made a series of "music movies" to go with it - bringing in a number of famous faces to star in the shorts which were unveiled in a teaser trailer which dropped on Thursday night (20.10.22).



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her latest visual project, Taylor explained: "I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them."



She went on to explain she reteamed with cinematographer Rina Yang - who worked with Taylor on her extended ‘All Too Well’ short film last year which starred 'Stranger Things' actress Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien - and said it was a "fun opportunity for them to pair up again.



The singer added of the 'Midnight's movies: "We wanted to challenge ourselves to do different things this time around ... I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors ... "



The films show Taylor taking on a number of different personas and feature stars including Laura Dern, Dita Von Teese and Jack Antonoff as well as Haim sisters Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim. Other famous faces to appear int he films include Pat McGrath, Laith Ashley, Jon Early, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Mike Birbiglia.



The first part of the mini-movie series - the video for third single 'Anti-Hero - drops on Friday (21.10.22).