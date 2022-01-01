Motley Crue and Def Leppard announce joint UK tour 2023

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced a joint UK and Ireland tour for summer 2023.

The rock heavyweights - who toured North America earlier this year - have released new dates for their 'The World Tour', which will see the two legendary bands visit London, Glasgow and Sheffield later this year.

Motley Crue said in a statement: "We had an incredible time playing ‘The Stadium Tour’ in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with 'The World Tour' in 2023.

"Crueheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We’re coming for you next and can’t wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!"

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott said: "After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the US and Canada this year, we’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago.

"We’re looking to forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!"

The two bands are also heading to Latin America in February and March, which will see them head to Mexico's Mexico City and Monterrey as well as Colombian capital Bogota.

What's more, the pair will then travel to Lima in Peru, Chile's Santiago, before hitting three Brazilian cities, Sao Paulo, Curitiba, and Porto Alegre.

Two months later, they will head to Sheffield's Bramall Lane for the first of their UK dates.

Motley Crue and Def Leppard's World Tour 2023:

February 18 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

February 21 - Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio Banorte

February 25 - Bogota, Colombia - Parque Simon Bolivar

February 28 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional

March 03 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

March 07 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

March 09 - Curitiba, Brazil - Estádio Couto Pereira

March 11 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Arena do Grêmio

May 22 - Sheffield, UK - Bramall Lane

May 25 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - SparkassenPark

May 27 - Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz

May 29 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome

May 31 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków

June 02 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks *

June 03 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza

June 07 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival *

June 09 - Hyvinkää, Finland - RockFest *

June 11 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Rocks *

June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell *

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting *

June 20 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

June 23 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo de Alges

June 24 - Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain - Auditorio Miguel Ríos

June 27 - Thun, Switzerland - Stockhorn Arena

July 01 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

July 02 - Lytham, UK - Lytham Festival *

July 04 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park

July 06 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park

* Festival date