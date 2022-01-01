This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists

Every week, Music News and Liberty Music look at the best new releases from emerging and self-releasing artists.Following on from the enormous response to his highly-praised debut EP ‘Guns Go Off In The Summertime’, fast-rising artist Dex Channels returns once again to offer up his latest gem ‘Nirvana’. Conjuring a wonderfully warm and breezy aesthetic, matched perfectly with his own driven flow, his newest release makes for a wonderfully rich and captivating listen.After breaking through with his stunning initial offerings ‘Frequencies’ and ‘The Connection’ earlier this year, emerging artist Charlie Mat is looking to make it three-for-three on his dreamy new cut ‘The Little Birdies’. Bringing back more of that illustrious neo-soul sound he is building for himself, his new effort cements him as a bright and shimmering name on the rise right now.After originally starting his legacy as a rapper, Portland-based artist mithrilblue has since been embarking on a more lo-fi sound as he returns with his sweeping new single ‘GET WITH YOU’. Still maintaining plenty of that hip-hop-inspired direction that flooded his infancy, this breezy new offering makes for a wonderfully rich and woozy return.After delighting us with a smooth and embracing array of releases these last few months, emerging artist Lãlo Parade returns to his vibrant ways once again on the driven new single ‘Sweet Thing’. Bringing back more of that bold and expressive pop-rock direction he has built for himself, his latest release is another glittering example of his impressive sound to date.Having already established herself as an accomplished songwriter for the likes of Marques Houston, Chrissy, and J Boog, emerging up-and-comer Samarra Samone is now looking to cement her own sound with her sultry new offering ‘No Fake Love’. Capturing another heady dose of warm and silky R&B tones throughout, she is continuing to shine as one of the more promising names on the rise right now.Emerging artists