Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrate 10 years of marriage

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary.

The Hollywood couple started dating in 2007 and tied the knot in Italy on 19 October 2012. They are parents to sons Silas, seven, and two-year-old Phineas.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Justin shared a slideshow of images depicting him and Jessica posing for the camera.

"10 years ain't enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!" the 41-year-old wrote.

The post included a particularly cute video where they recreate the moment from the 1955 animated Disney movie Lady and the Tramp in which the dogs are depicted eating the same piece of spaghetti.

A short time later, Jessica, 40, added her own anniversary post.

"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," she commented.

In response, a number of the couple's celebrity friends shared congratulatory messages.

"Love you both so much! Happy anniversary lovebirds!!!!" commented Beverley Mitchell, while Paris Hilton wrote, "So cute together! Happy 10-year anniversary!"