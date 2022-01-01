Wet Leg tease new album will be 'bigger, faster and more fluorescent'

Wet Leg say their new album will be "bigger, better, faster".

The indie duo - Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers - have been one of the success stories of 2022 thanks to their eponymous debut LP and hit single 'Chaise Longue', and work on the next record has already started although the songs are far from finished.

Speaking at the Mercury Prize 2022, Rhian said: "It's like the last one, but longer, bigger, better, faster, stronger and more fluorescent."

Hester added: "It will be a bit of this and a bit of that, probably."

Wet Leg's phenomenal rise has seen their songs covered by artists on the scale of Pearl Jam and Harry Styles, something which has both shocked and delighted them.

Rhian told NME: "It’s just strange when people know that you exist, who you wouldn’t have thought would know you exist. It’s pretty wild."

Harry covered Wet Leg's track 'Wet Dream' as part of a special Live Lounge session on BBC Radio 1, and when they saw his version appear online they were blown away.

Rhian previously said: "We were just on our phones, doing a good scroll session, and then gradually, one by one, we were like, ‘Oh my God, have you seen this? Oh my God, this appeared on the internet, and it’s Harry Styles covering 'Wet Dream'.

“Hester always describes it as [being like] we were watching intergalactic television like on Rick and Morty. It felt like we were in a parallel universe. It was really cool. His band are amazing.

"I really wish that we could hear his rendition of all of our songs. It was really all glossy and beautiful. Yeah, it was really fun."

Wet Leg will be the support act for Styles on his 2023 Australian/New Zealand tour.