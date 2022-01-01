Lana Del Rey loses unreleased music and manuscript in car theft

Lana Del Rey has revealed that devices containing her new music and a book manuscript were stolen from her car a few months ago.



The Video Games singer shared in a video on her private Instagram account on Wednesday that she was worried about "what's going to be out there" following the theft of her laptop and hard drives.



"A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place and I stepped away for a minute. And the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all of the windows and took it and inside of it was my computer and my three camcorders and my hard drives," she stated. "I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon & Schuster - which I didn't have backed up on a cloud because we do not... And despite that, people are still able this week to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos."



The 37-year-old explained that she will have to start over with her book, which she loved with "all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it", and that the camcorders contained two years' worth of family videos that were going to be turned into a project.



"I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come - despite so many safety factors in so many different levels, I really want to persist and make the best art I can," she continued. "With everything leaking lately, I just want to bring it to light that it's hard and there's really nothing to be done because I can't really make my devices any safer."



Lana concluded her video by asking her fans not to listen to any music that leaks because the songs aren't supposed to be out yet.