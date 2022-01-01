MOBO Awards return to London for 25th anniversary

The MOBO Awards are returning to London to celebrate its 25th anniversary.



For a quarter of the century, MOBO has been proudly celebrating and elevating black music in the UK playing a pivotal role in supporting the growth of British black music on a global scale, championing homegrown talent, and setting the standard in Rap, Hip-Hop, R&B, Soul, Grime, Drill, Gospel, Jazz, Reggae, Garage, Drum & Bass and more.



MOBO is responsible for elevating the music of British acts like Dave, Little Simz, Skepta, Ghetts, Headie One, Stefflon Don, Mahalia, Central Cee, Aitch, Ella Mai and many more.



After taking place in several different British cities in recent years, the MOBOS comes back to the capital.



MOBO Founder Kanya King CBE said: "It's a proud moment to see MOBO Awards return to London for our big 25-year milestone, which will see us celebrating our legacy, as well as paying it forward to the biggest stars of the scene. It was 25 years ago that I put my house and sanity on the line to make the first MOBO Awards happen at the Connaught Rooms and what an incredible journey it has been.



"MOBO continues to rise and create a cultural and social footprint, it will continue to be an agent for positive change in arts, culture, music and society as a whole. Via our MOBOLISE career development platform we aim to create meaningful change, opportunities and equality in the workplace, to level the playing field at entry level all the way up to the boardroom, but there is still work to be done. Meanwhile our 25th anniversary show will be the biggest celebration we have ever created. I want MOBO to continue being a beacon for the best talent this country has to offer. Here's to the next 25 years!"



The MOBO Awards 2023 will be sponsored by Lucozade and the sports energy drinks brand will also be sponsoring the Best Song category.



The ceremony takes place at the OVO Arena Wembley on 30 November.



Tickets will be available from 21 October via mobo.com/tickets.



VIP packages will be available from 1 November at www.MOBO.com