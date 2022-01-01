Carrie Underwood loses respect for singers who 'can't hit their notes' live in concert

Carrie Underwood isn't impressed when artists can't hit all their notes during live performances.

While speaking to Rolling Stone, the Something in the Water singer explained how disappointing it can be to see a performer live and discover their vocal abilities don’t match their studio recordings.

“I love to sing, and I've always taken pride in the work I've put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good,” Carrie told the outlet. “Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favourite artists on TV, if they didn’t sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating.

“I’d lose respect for them. Or when I’d go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, ‘You can't hit the notes! Why’d you record them if you can’t sing them?’ That stuff is important to me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the country star recalled taking to the stage with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival.

“I’ve been covering Guns N’ Roses my whole life, pretty much, and definitely onstage for the past 15 years at least,” Carrie, 39, said, noting that she tried multiple times to collaborate with Axl before Stagecoach. “The way I learned how to sing was I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me. I was like, ‘How is he doing the things that he’s doing?’”

She concluded: “So I told him all that… and he came!”