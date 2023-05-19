Lewis Capaldi ‘terrified’ to release second album

Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi has admitted he is ‘terrified’ to release his second album.Lewis, 26, from Glasgow, spoke to BBC Scotland’s The Nine and said: “Terrified. That’s that’s answer. I’m absolutely sweating, it’s nerve-wracking, for sure.”He also admitted that his parents were the first people he shared his album with, and their critiques of his music.“They’re not in the industry [his parents], although the way they talk about songs they would have you believe they are. I have to remind my mum, ‘Mum, do you know you’re a nurse?’. My dad who’s been a fishmonger all his life saying, ‘Hmm I don’t know if that stanza should end like that. I think you should change a couple of lyrics here and there.’ Dad, you sell fish! I won’t tell you the difference between a cod and a haddock” he joked.Alongside his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, which is out on 19th May 2023 and is available to pre-order now, Capaldi has also shared news of an European arena tour.Watch the Wham! inspired music video to Capaldi’s latest single ‘Forget Me’ here: