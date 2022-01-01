Ed Sheeran was already working on his James Bond theme when he was replaced by Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran had already started writing his James Bond theme when he was replaced by Billie Eilish.



The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker was in line to pen a song for the iconic spy film saga when Danny Boyle was attached to direct, but the filmmaker was replaced by Cary Joki Fukunaga, and Eilish would be brought on board to write and record 'No Time To Die'.



Appearing on 'That Peter Crouch Podcast', he said: "I was within a f****** gnat's pube of doing one, but then they changed directors, changed scripts and that was it all done.



"I had started writing it. I'm not gonna pretend it didn't hurt not doing it."



Howver, the 31-year-old star is still convinced he'll get the chance to write one in the future.



He added: "I think eventually as an English singer you've got to eventually do a Bond song. If they come back I'll be like, 'Yeah yeah, of course.' "



However, Ed has ruled out the possibility of him doing his own football song, instead heaping praise on Frank Skinner, David Badiel and the Lightning Seeds' classic 'Three Lions'.



He said: "'Three Lions' is our national anthem.



"The thing will football songs is that it's kind of like Christmas songs - if you don't have anything to offer that is going to be different or better, just don't do it."



In terms of his music career, Ed - who has daughters Lyra and Jupiter with wife Cherry Seaborn - previously revealed he plans to cut back on touring after becoming a dad.



He said: "I would hate to get to 20 years’ time and have a relationship with my kids that had suffered because I’d chosen work over them.



"I honestly think that this next tour that I’m going on, at the end of the tour, I can’t see myself going on one of them like that again.



“I want to put as much time into my kids as possible."