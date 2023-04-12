Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox touring the UK in 2023

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox are ready to take fans on "an extraordinary journey through bygone music eras" on their UK tour.



The New York City pop-jazz sensation are set to return to Britain, bringing their innovative twist on classic sounds, performing "today's hits yesterday", on an unforgettable 23-date run throughout April and May 2023.



Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox's ‘Life In The Past Lane’ Concert Tour is a celebration of the greatest 20th century musical genres, uniquely fused with the recognisable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of vintage and modern. This musical time machine will be landing in the UK next spring, taking the audience on an extraordinary journey through bygone music eras.



Speaking about the upcoming dates, Scott said: "Times change and trends come and go, but - like a 1961 Jaguar XK-E - the classic sounds of the past only appreciate with age. Whether you're a vinyl aficionado or a TikTok fashionista, catch a ride with us for an unforgettable trip through 100 years of timeless music."



Commencing in April 2023, the ‘Life In The Past Lane’ tour is the latest tour from Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox who are currently thrilling American audiences up and down their home country.



Postmodern Jukebox are set to debut the show in the UK at Bournemouth’s Pavilion Theatre on 12th April 2023, as well as visiting York, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Sheffield, Manchester, Brighton, Norwich, Nottingham, Liverpool and many more. The tour will also include London’s iconic Royal Festival Hall on the capital’s landmark South Bank on 28th April.



As always with PMJ’s outstanding live performances, ‘Life In The Past Lane’ will feature an ensemble filled to the brim with some of today's most exciting vocalists, instrumentalists, and tap dancers. Surprise special guests often join the core line-up, ensuring each concert experience is tremendously incomparable – making for an electrifying live music experience, of this and any other time period.



Go to Aegpresents.co.uk/events/detail/scott-bradlees-postmodern-jukebox for more information and tickets.







SCOTT BRADLEE’S POSTMODERN JUKEBOX LIFE IN THE PAST LANE TOUR



UK TOUR DATES 2023:







12 APRIL - BOURNEMOUTH PAVILION THEATRE



13 APRIL - BRIGHTON DOME



14 APRIL - NORWICH UEA



15 APRIL - OXFORD NEW THEATRE



16 APRIL - NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL



17 APRIL - LIVERPOOL PHILHARMONIC



19 APRIL - CARDIFF ST DAVID’S HALL



20 APRIL - STOKE ON TRENT THE VICTORIA HALL



21 APRIL - GUILDFORD G LIVE



22 APRIL - BRISTOL O2 ACADEMY



23 TORQUAY THE PRINCESS THEATRE



24 APRIL - SOUTHEND CLIFF’S PAVILION



26 APRIL - CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE



27 APRIL - BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION



28 APRIL - LONDON ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL



29 APRIL - BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL



30 APRIL - YORK BARBICAN



02 MAY - EDINBURGH USHER HALL



03 MAY - ABERDEEN MUSIC HALL



04 MAY - GLASGOW ROYAL CONCERT HALL



05 MAY - GATESHEAD SAGE



06 MAY - SHEFFIELD CITY HALL



07 MAY - MANCHESTER BRIDGEWATER HALL