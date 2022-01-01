Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly confirms engagement to Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly confirmed that he's engaged to marry fellow musician Firerose.



Firerose first sparked engagement rumours when she was spotted wearing a huge diamond rock on her ring finger in Instagram snaps last month, and the couple seemingly confirmed the news on Tuesday.



In a joint Instagram post, the musicians shared selfies of them posing together in front of a tree. Firerose's hand rests on Billy Ray's chest, with her engagement ring on full display.



However, they made no reference to the engagement in the caption and simply wrote, "Happy Autumn" with an orange heart emoji.



Firerose, an Australian singer-songwriter, first confirmed she was dating the Achy Breaky Heart singer in August when she wished him a happy 61st birthday. She wrote, "The world is a better place with you in it. Happy Birthday Billy."



In April this year, Billy Ray's wife Tish Cyrus filed for divorce after 28 years of marriage, marking the third time they had initiated divorce proceedings. In the paperwork, Tish cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce, and revealed that the pair had not lived together in over two years.



"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways - not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths," they said in a statement to People at the time. "We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents."



Billy Ray wed Tish in December 1993, with the couple sharing children Miley, 29, Braison, 28, and 22-year-old Noah. He also adopted Tish's children Brandi, 35, and Trace, 33.