BTS can participate in 'national level' events while serving in the military, say reports

BTS can take part in “national-level” events while serving in the military, says the South Korean government



The ‘Dynamite’ K-pop group may be able to take to the stage while carrying out their mandated time in the army as the government hinted they will be able to participate at occasions with a “national interest”.



Moon Hong-sik, the acting spokesperson for the South Korean defence ministry said: “Our position is that we will provide an opportunity if they wish to participate when there is a national-level event for the public good or an event designed in light of the national interest.



The development comes after it was announced all seven members - Jin, 29, Suga, 29 , J-Hope, 28, RM, 28, Jimin, 27, V, 26, and Jungkook, 25 - would fulfill their full army conscription after politicians considered the chance of an exemption or alternative option as all able-bodied men in the country must perform 18 to 21 months of military service. Exemptions are given out to some athletes, classical and traditional musicians and dancers.



Their label said: “Big Hit Music has focused [on] the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now,” before adding that Jin - the oldest member - would enlist first after finishing the promo for his solo single later in 2022 with the other members following after their own independent endeavours.



Big Hit Music also unveiled the plans for a 2025 reunion for the Grammy nominated group, implying that Jimin, V and Jungkook may sign up earlier than once thought.



The said: "Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."