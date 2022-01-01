Noel Gallagher thinks there’s “no point” to an Oasis reunion.



The 55-year-old rocker says the Britpop band sells “as many records now” as they did during their 90s heyday.



While appearing on the ‘Pub Talk’ podcast this week, Noel was asked if they would ever reform, prompting him to quip: “Er, would you go on holiday with your ex-missus?”



“As funny as this sounds. Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were. And I’m happy with it.



The Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds frontman believes “there’s no point” to getting back together as everyone is thriving - including his estranged brother Liam who sold out Knebworth this summer after their iconic 1996 shows - since they left the group behind.



Noel continued: “If we got back together there would be a circus – and there’s no point. Just leave it as it is. I’m happy. He’s [Liam Gallagher] doing his thing. He’s still selling out Knebworth. It’s like, mate, good luck to you, do you know what I mean?”



Earlier this year, Liam mused the ‘Definitely, Maybe’ band - which has sold more than 70 million albums across the world - “should never have split up” and would “love” them to get back together after their 2009 break up.



The 50-year-old singer said: “If it happens, it happens. But I’m quite happy doing [my solo career]. We should never have split up, but we did, and this is where we’re at.”



In the same interview, Liam reflected on seeing his brother as “a different person” since they last talked and it’s “like he’s been abducted”.



Earlier this month, Graham Coxon - from their musical rival Blur - mused he was keen for an Oasis reunion while discussing the prospect of a Pulp return.



The 53-year-old musician said: “That would be fun. Just need Oasis to do it. Knock those brothers’ heads together.”