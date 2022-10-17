My Chemical Romance play 'rarest song' for only second time ever with entirely new verse

My Chemical Romance played the rarest song in their catalogue to wrap up their Kia Forum residency.



The 'Welcome To The Black Parade' hitmakers played their fifth and final show of their run at the venue in Inglewood, California this week and treated fans to only the second performance ever of 2003 rarity 'Sister To Sleep' early in the gig.



On Monday night (17.10.22), MCR played the song with difference lyrics to original version, including a totally new second verse.



The track was initially written during sessions for the band's breakthrough second album 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge', which was released in 2004.



The previous year, they performed the track for the first time at a club show in New York City, while a low quality bootleg from the night was the only known recording to exist.



While they never released a studio recording, it does exist and a snippet was leaked on Tumblr shortly after their split in 2013.



Meanwhile, back in 2003 frontman Gerard Way revealed that the track was inspired by DC Comics character The Sandman.



He explained: "It’s about sleep deprivation, being in an institute for that - and not being able to sleep.



"And then people trying to make you sleep, but if you go to sleep, you’re going to die – and you know it, so you’re trying not to.”



My Chem included more treats for fans in the set earlier this week, including the first rendition of 'SING' - taken from their most recent album 'Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys' - since 2012.



They also performed 'Fake Your Death' - which was the final song they released after calling it quits before their current comeback - from the 'May Death Never Stop You' compilation, and it marked the first time ever the song has been played live.