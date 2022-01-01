JAY-Z sues drinks company Bacardi for financial information

JAY-Z has filed a lawsuit against business partner Bacardi requesting more financial transparency.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper and cognac mogul requested that Bacardi share more financial information with him.

JAY-Z’s liquor company SC Liquor and Bacardi are equal partners in the cognac brand D’Usse. According to JAY-Z’s complaint, Bacardi isn’t sharing key financial information about their share of the brand to ensure the partnership stays 50/50.

The filing states that transparency is needed so JAY-Z can “monitor the conduct of (Bacardi’s) business to protect SC’s rights as” a partner.

SC Liquor has requested that Bacardi share the location of all warehouses storing D’Usse barrels, bottles and accessories. The complaint also requests that Bacardi share all its inventory information.