Camila Cabello left dating app after just 24 hours

Camila Cabello isn't a fan of dating apps.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, the Havana hitmaker revealed that she once briefly joined a dating app. However, she quickly decided that the format was for her.

"I was on a dating app for like 24 hours then I left," she sighed. "Because the first guy that DM'ed me was like (an) aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, 'I feel weird because somebody could be using me.' Does that make sense?"

Camila went on to note that she would prefer to meet someone in person than over the Internet.

"Yeah, you don't know their intentions. But even that, I'm like I don't even know, when you are just trying to make friends, you're going to meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing," the 25-year-old continued.

Camila dated Shawn Mendes from July 2019 until their split in November 2021.

The star has most recently been linked to Austin Kevitch, the co-founder of the dating app Lox Club.