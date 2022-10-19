Christina Aguilera is re-releasing Stripped to mark its 20th birthday

Christina Aguilera is releasing a 20th anniversary edition of ‘Stripped’.

The 41-year-old pop princess is dropping a special edition of her smash hit fourth studio album - which sold 12 million copies internationally - to mark its two decades on Friday (21.10.2022).

The commemorative digital celebration - which will be available in Dolby Atmos for the first time ever - will include fresh cover art and two bonus tracks. A vinyl edition will make its way into the world on 3 March 2023 and is available for pre-order now.

The 2002 LP- which spawned many of Christina’s biggest songs such as ‘Dirrty’, ‘Fighter’ and ‘Can’t Hold Us Down’ and is certified five times Platinum - will be marked with a reimagined music video to her empowerment anthem ‘Beautiful’ by award-winning director Fiona Jane Burgess

The video - which will arrive on the Grammy winner’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday (19.10.2022) - will spread the self-love anthem’s message via young people who have experienced the pressures of social media.

Last week, Christina - who is mother to 14-year-old son Max with her ex Jordan Bratman and eight-year-old daughter Summer Rain her fiance Matthew Rutler - first teased the video to ‘Beautiful (2022 Version)’ “in celebration” of World Mental Health Day.

She tweeted: “In celebration of the 20 year anniversary of Stripped and World Mental Health Day, I’m honored to share a new music video for Beautiful, coming October 19th. [purple heart emoji]

“Tune out and turn in. Take your space, log off, put your mind, body, and soul first.”

Christina Aguilera - Stripped (20th Anniversary Edition)

1. Stripped Intro

2. Can't Hold Us Down (featuring Lil' Kim)

3. Walk Away

4. Fighter

5. Primer Amor Interlude

6. Infatuation

7. Loves Embrace Interlude

8. Loving Me 4 Me

9. Impossible

10. Underappreciated

11. Beautiful

12. Make Over

13. Cruz

14. Soar

15. Get Mine, Get Yours

16. Dirrty (featuring Redman)

17. Stripped, Pt. 2

18. The Voice Within

19. I'm OK

20. Keep on Singin' My Song

Bonus Tracks-Digital Edition

21. I Will Be ("Dirrty" b-side)

22. Beautiful (Benny Benassi Remix)