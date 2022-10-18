Taylor Swift shared her second lyric from Midnights

Taylor Swift shared her second lyric from her upcoming album ‘Midnights’.

The ‘All Too Well’ hitmaker, 32, opted to unveil a line from her tenth studio album – which will drop on Friday (21.10.2022) - in boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s hometown of London in collaboration with streaming giant Spotify.

In the early hours of Tuesday (18.10.2022) the billboard read: “I polish up real nice.”

The image - which was captured by fans on a scavenger hunt in the UK capital city - was quote tweeted by Taylor Nation, confirming the news and asking fans to guess which track the words belonged to.

They wrote: “London, you polish up real nice. [blonde girl hand emoji]”

Time to pre-save #TSmidnighTS on @Spotify and polish up on our track titles!

“In which song does this lyric belong?”

According to the music service, Taylor is planning to divulge more lines from her hotly anticipated album in different cities across the world.

The ‘Shake It Off’ superstar spilled her first lyric in the Big Apple’s Time Square.

The New York City billboard read: “I should not been left to my own devices.”

Part of the lead up to the ‘Midnights’ release, Taylor teased the tracklist in a series of videos on TikTok, dubbed ‘Midnights Mayhem With Me’.

The Grammy winner labelled the song ‘Anti Hero’ - which is getting a music video premiere on Friday - is one of her most personal songs yet.

She said: “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before. I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized. Not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person — don’t feel bad for me, you don’t need to. But this song really is a real guided tour through all the things I tend to hate about myself; we all hate things about ourselves.”