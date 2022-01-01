Kanye West's controversial Drink Champs episode removed from YouTube

Kanye West's controversial appearance on Drink Champs has been pulled from YouTube and Revolt TV.

In the episode, which aired on Sunday, the Stronger rapper incorrectly claimed that George Floyd, the victim of police brutality, died as a result of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and alleged that "Jewish media" blocked him after his antisemitic rant on social media.

Kanye's Drink Champs interview, which lasted three-and-a-half hours, was removed from Revolt TV's platform and YouTube on Monday.

Hours earlier, interviewer N.O.R.E., real name Victor Santiago, called into The Breakfast Club radio show and apologised for giving Kanye a platform to express his "hurtful" views.

"I made a mistake doing the Kanye interview," he said. "I could come out here and say this was Kanye's thing and that's it. And guess what? People will forgive me and I could get away with that. But that's not what I'm doing. I feel like I failed my people. I called The Breakfast Club because I wanted to apologise to my people."

N.O.R.E. explained that while he supports freedom of speech and doesn't want to censor views, he doesn't support people being hurt or offended.

"When I watched this (interview back), I cringed. And I felt terrible. So I have to say that I am sorry to anybody who was hurt by his rhetoric, anybody who was hurt by his speech," he continued. "I want to apologise to the George Floyd family... I want to apologise to anyone who was hurt by someone saying something in my platform."

Several days before Kanye's Drink Champs interview aired, producers of YouTube talk show The Shop announced they wouldn't broadcast their conversation with the rapper because he allegedly reiterated "more hate speech".