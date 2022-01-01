Phoebe Bridgers is joining Danny Elfman for Nightmare Before Christmas concerts

Phoebe Bridgers will perform live at two screenings of 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'.

The 28-year-old star will provide the voice of Sally for the double header at London's OVO Arena Wembley next month, which will see the iconic Halloween and Christmas film aired with live musical accompaniment.

Phoebe will join Danny Elfman - who wrote the music, lyrics and score for the 1993 classic - for the concerts as he reprises his role as Jack Skellington.

Meanwhile, Ken Page - who played Oogie Boogie in the movie - will also be back to voice his character.

The likes of Randy Crenshaw, Greg Proops, Angie Jaree, Baraka May and Fletcher Sheridan will provide further vocals, while the BBC Concert Orchestra will be part of the special performances.

The two shows will take place on December 9 and 10, with tickets on sale now.

Earlier this year, Elfman performed some tracks from the film during his shows at Coachella Festival, as he treated fans to a medley.

He also performed other favourites, including 'The Simpsons' theme and songs from 'Batman' and more.

He previously admitted the reaction to the shows was "intense and insane".

He explained: "Going into it I knew it was going to be a really risky endeavour. I don’t think anybody’s tried that before, mixing up these kinds of elements in this kind of insane musical mash-up.

“When you’re trying a conceptual idea, you don’t know what’s going to happen. But in the end, not having a safety net is also extremely exhilarating.

"It’s what it’s like when you’re up there on the high wire and the net is down and you know that the chance of just like falling into an abyss is extremely high. That, of course, is super exhilarating in itself.”