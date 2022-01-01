Emily Eavis defends Glastonbury price hike

Emily Eavis has insisted Glastonbury festival is facing "enormous rises in running costs", amid a £55 price hike.

The 43-year-old co-organiser of the music extravaganza, which takes place at Worthy Farm, Somerset, south west England, has spoken out after it was confirmed tickets for next year's event will be £335 plus a £5 booking fee, while this year tickets were £280 plus a £5 booking fee.

Emily has reminded festival-goers they only need to pay a £50 deposit in November, before stumping up the rest of the money in the first week of April 2023, and insisted the spectacle is "still recovering from the huge financial impact" of the coronavirus pandemic, when there was no Glastonbury for two years.

She said in a statement released on her Twitter account: "I wanted to post about the 2023 Glastonbury ticket price which was announced today. We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of COVID.

"The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, the balance not due until April. And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.

"In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever. We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support."

While it's not yet been confirmed who will headline next year's festival, it has been reported that Arctic Monkeys could return for a third time, after previously playing Glastonbury in 2003 and 2013.

Last week, Eminem was said to be in talks about headlining the event on the iconic Pyramid stage next summer.

A source said at the time: "Eminem is wanted for a huge slot at Glastonbury and has been in talks for yonks.

"His dates all line up and if they can get him on board, it will be the first time he has ever played at the festival.

"Eminem is one of the greatest rappers on the planet and to have him down on the farm would be incredible.

"There is also a huge nostalgia factor with Eminem. He has been around for over 25 years and everyone knows his music.

"It would be a really special moment, not just for him but for everyone at the festival.

“They think he will sign on the dotted line and they can get things moving."