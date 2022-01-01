Cam'ron sends flirty message to Nia Long after cheating scandal

Rapper Cam’ron has shared a screenshot of a message he sent to Nia Long following a cheating scandal involving her fiancé.

The Hey Ma rapper posted a snap on Instagram on Sunday which showed a message he sent to actress Nia, 51, asking her out.

“Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” the message read, referencing the news of Nia’s fiancé Ime Udoka having an affair. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”

The 46-year-old continued: “You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You’re bigger and better then (sic) that.”

Complex reports that after news of the affair broke, Udoka was suspended from the Boston Celtics - where he was previously head coach - for the 2022-2023 season.

“You’re a queen, and by the way I’m a king. Together we can achieve the greatness we were both destine (sic) for as a couple,” Cam’ron added in his message. “As I sit here sipping gazpacho and watching The Best Man I was inspired to reach out, because that’s what I am the best man for you!! Hope to hear from you soon my Mi- amor or should I say ‘’Ni-amour’.”

He concluded: “I leave you with this… The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely technical. Until the next time the sun rises and moon falls.”

Neither Long nor Cam’ron have shared a response.