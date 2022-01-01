NEWS Stormzy: 'I need to have a song that Magic play because that’s when you know you have legacy' Newsdesk Share with :





Stormzy joined Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott on Magic Radio Breakfast to talk about his new album, his life goal and a very special Christmas song.



The Blinded by your Grace musician once revealed at the red carpet of the GQ Awards that he would love to have a song on the Magic Radio playlist, he said “Magic is sick, before my career is over, I need to have a song that Magic just play because that’s when you know you have legacy. If your song is just on the Magic playlist and it sits there for the next 30 years, you have made something special.”



He then went onto confirm this with the Magic Radio Breakfast presenters saying “and I stand by that! I stand by that, that is genuinely one of my life goals.”



Ronan and Harriet went onto ask about the festive season and whether he might have a Christmas song on his new album that could hit the number one spot. “Well, lo and behold I’ve got something really special for you guys,” revealed Stormzy “and do you know why I’m so proud? Because I made this song with love… I just made this song, and it came from the most pure place, I wrote it with an amazing artist. A really extremely gifted artist called Debbie and we made this beautiful, beautiful song, and I genuinely think that…I don’t want to jinx it, but I swear to you, I can’t wait for you guys to hear it.”



Before Stormzy left the Magic Radio studio he also revealed that he is a big fan of the Spice Girls and that his favourite out of the girl group is Sporty Spice, commenting “Who was my favourite Spice Girl…do you know what Sporty Spice because I know they are all incredibly talented…but she’s got a special voice…her voice just cuts through.”



You can listen to Ronan and Harriet on the Magic Radio Breakfast Show every weekday from 6am.