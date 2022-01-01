Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson honour Loretta Lynn with duet

Dwayne Johnson has impressed fans by performing a Loretta Lynn song alongside Kelly Clarkson.

As part of The Kelly Clarkson Show episode that aired on Monday, the wrestler-turned-actor joined the Stronger singer onstage for a tribute to the country music icon, who died at the age of 90 on 4 October.

Taking to the stage, Dwayne and Kelly offered up a rendition of Lynn's 1967 song, Don't Come Home a Drinkin'.

The duo performed the entire track, with The Rock managing to keep up with the superstar.

And shortly after a video of the duet was posted on YouTube, fans praised Dwayne's singing chops.

"This is unexpected, didn't know Dwayne sang until now and loved his low voice that matches with Kelly's high notes which she killed it once more. What a great tribute to the late Loretta Lynn," one user gushed, while another posted, "What a sweet tribute to Loretta. The duet we never knew we needed."

A third added: "His voice really actually fits that song. Who would have guessed Dwayne is a country boy??"

It's not the first time Dwayne has showcased his vocal talent, having performed You're Welcome as Maui for the hit 2016 Disney animated film Moana.