Hayley Kiyoko to release debut young adult novel Girls Like Girls

Hayley Kiyoko is set to release her first young adult novel, titled Girls Like Girls.

The book, based on the 31-year-old singer’s hit song and video of the same name, is set for release on 30 May 2023. It will be published through Wednesday Books, the young adult imprint of St. Martin’s Publishing Group.

According to a statement obtained by Just Jared, the novel is a coming-of-age romance about first love.

Hayley, who is widely considered to be a gay icon by her fans, said, “Ever since I released the music video for Girls Like Girls (in 2015), it has been a dream of mine to tell the whole story of Coley and Sonya… I am so excited to explore these characters further in a novel - to really get inside their heads, and their hearts, and to take readers on their quest for love.

“I am forever grateful for my fans who continue to champion me and help fuel my passion for storytelling.”