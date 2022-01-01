BTS to reunite 'around 2025' after completing military service

BTS will reunite in about three years after each member has completed mandatory military duty in South Korea.

The K-pop group's label, BigHit Music, announced on Monday that the Permission to Dance stars are finally moving forward with plans to fulfil their country's military service requirement, beginning with the eldest member, Jin.

"After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it's the perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve," their representative began.

"Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government."

In South Korea, all able-bodied male citizens aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the armed forces for at least 18 months, however, the BTS stars were allowed to delay their conscription until the age of 30.

BigHit Music reps insisted that ever since the creation of BTS, they have been focused on "the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that's now."

Jin, who turns 30 in December, will be followed by his band members RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who intend to carry out their military service "based on their own individual plans".

"Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," the statement concluded. "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) is more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there's much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS."

The K-pop stars announced they were going on an indefinite hiatus back in June.