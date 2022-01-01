Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose together at gala event following bombshell interview

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber proved there was no drama between them following Hailey's bombshell interview by posing for photos together at a party on Saturday.

Justin Bieber dated the singer/actress on and off between 2010 and March 2018. During one of their breaks, he had a brief fling with Hailey, whom he rekindled his relationship with in June 2018. They went on to get engaged and married later that year.

During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 25-year-old model insisted there is "no drama personally" between her and Selena and revealed they have spoken since her marriage to Justin.

And the stars proved her comments were correct on Saturday night when they posed for pictures together at an after-party following the annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles.

The snaps, taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, show Selena and Hailey leaning in close as they stand side-by-side and smile at the camera. In another photo, Selena can be seen bending down to pose with Hailey, who is seated, and holding onto Hailey's leg, while a third image shows the singer beaming at the camera as they hug, with Hailey's arm around her back and Selena's hand resting on Hailey's midriff.

On the podcast, Hailey said of her relationship with Selena: "It's all respect, it's all love. That's also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that's fine."

She also insisted that she was never romantically involved with Justin at the same time as Selena.

Days later, without referencing Hailey's interview, Selena spoke out against trolls making "vile" comments in a TikTok Live.

"Some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. It's not fair and no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," she stated.