Mimi Webb trusts her mother's opinion on her music

Mimi Webb gets her mum to give her opinion on all her music.

The ‘Good Without You’ hitmaker believes “mums are always right” so always seeks Sue's counsel on all her tunes.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, she said: “I love playing her the songs just to make sure she’s happy. Mums are always right.”

Mimi explained the new single ‘Ghost of You’ is about finding your “self-love” and knows "the best thing" she can do is live her life without giving her love life too much attention.

She said: “It’s about self-love, finding your own happiness and the happiness that’s within you.

"I know the best thing I can do is soak up life now, and have my time - my career is my life.

“I’ve learnt that you have to put yourself first and what you need first. It can be easy to forget that because you want to be with someone.

“I’m in a place where I’m like, “Why should I care when that person doesn’t care?”

The ‘House on Fire’ singer “can’t wait” to debut her first album ‘Amelia’ in March after all her “hard work”.

Mimi said: “After three years of hard work, I just can’t wait to share this body of work everyone that helped me.”

Recently, Mimi enthused about the impact the “incredible” video-sharing app TikTok has had on her rise to fame.

The 22-year-old singer said: "TikTok has just been such an incredible app to use, especially in the lockdown. I remember thinking to myself, 'How am I going to release music and get people to hear it and to know my face? TikTok was just the perfect app for that.”