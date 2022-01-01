M.I.A. claims GQ dropped her from awards bash over vaccine comments

M.I.A. has claimed that she's been uninvited from the upcoming GQ Men Of The Year Awards over her stance on Covid-19 vaccines.

After the Bad Girls rapper - real name Mathangi Arulpragasam - posted on Twitter comparing Covid-19 vaccine information to Alex Jones’ conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook massacre, she was dropped from the 2022 GQ awards bash.

On Thursday, the rapper wrote, “If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ? (sic)”, referencing the far-right radio personality being ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in damages for alleging that the 2012 American school shooting was faked and inciting harassment on the victim’s families.

In a follow-up tweet, she compared Jones’ Sandy Hook conspiracy theory to vaccine manufacturer Pfizer “lying”, writing: “One with penalty other without. If you have no critical thinking faculty, this is about as crazy as we should get before a nuclear war wipe out the human race (sic).”

The next day, M.I.A. shared a screenshot of messages that appeared to be from a GQ representative to someone on her team. A message from the rep alerted the 47-year-old's management that she would no longer be invited to the magazine's Men Of The Year Awards event or the associated photoshoot “due to (her posts’) controversial nature”.

It is unclear what role she was slated to have at the awards night.

M.I.A. captioned the screenshot: “You print words for living . How do you judge man of the year when you don’t have balls ? (sic)”

The GQ Men Of The Year Award 2022 will be held on 16 November at the Tate Modern in London.