Billie Eilish spotted holding hands with rocker Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood rocker Jesse Rutherford sparked romance rumours after being spotted holding hands.



Just Jared obtained a video of the pair taken by a fan on Friday at a Halloween Horror Nights event. In the video, Billie and Jesse appeared to be holding hands.



TMZ later confirmed that the singers were at the event that night, with Jesse having posted a photo on his Instagram Stories with Billie’s brother, Finneas.



The duo were also spotted together earlier this year, and reportedly five years ago when Billie was 15 years old. The Happier Than Ever singer is now 20 years old, while Jesse is 31.



Billie previously dated actor Matthew Tyler Vorce from 2021 to May 2022. After their breakup, Matthew responded to cheating rumours with an Instagram post reading: “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumours and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”