Kanye West claims 'Jewish media' blocked him following antisemitic rant

Kanye West has claimed the "Jewish media" blocked him after he went on an antisemitic rant.

Earlier this month, the rapper sparked controversy when he took to Twitter and wrote, "I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE (sic)."

A number of celebrities and Jewish organisations condemned West's behaviour, and a short time later, the tweet was removed by moderators because it violates the platform's policy on hate speech.

During an appearance on Drink Champs that aired on Sunday, the father-of-four went on another rant in which he alleged his planned appearance on the YouTube talk show The Shop was scrapped because the "Jewish media" blocked him following his recent comments.

"Could you even really run this interview? Because (SpringHill Company chief executive Maverick Carter) didn't run my interview. You know what I'm saying? They blocked me out. The Jewish media blocked me out. This s**t lit, right? I'm lit, right? I'm lit," he told co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, before referring to his claim that he has been dropped as a client of U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase. "JPMorgan, I put $140 million in JPMorgan, and they treated me like s**t. So, if JPMorgan Chase is treating me like that, how are they treating the rest of y'all? I didn't break a law."

In addition, West took aim at Dov Charney, the founder of Los Angeles Apparel.

Charney apparently refused to release a set of 'White Lives Matter' shirts like the one West wore to his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on 3 October due to his controversial comments.

He also alleged that executives had recently decided to cancel four upcoming concerts to be staged at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"Paparazzi taking a photo of you, you ain't getting no money off of it. You're used to getting screwed by the Jewish media. And I'm saying, you poked the bear too f**king long," the 45-year-old continued.

Elsewhere, West argued that he couldn't be antisemitic because he's a Jew as "the blood of Christ".

"First of all, we are Semite. We are Jew. So, I can't be (an) anti-Semite," he asserted, echoing the theories of the extremist Black Hebrew Israelite group, who claim Black people are descendants of the Ancient tribe of Israel.

Due to the controversial content of the interview, producers posted a disclaimer at the start of the video.

"All views or opinions expressed during the podcast are solely those of the individuals expressing such view or opinion and does not reflect the views or opinions of Sean Combs, Revolt Media & TV LLC, or their respective parent and/or affiliate companies," they wrote.