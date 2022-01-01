Megan Thee Stallion 'taking a break' after burglary at her home

Megan Thee Stallion is set to "take a break" from work after her home was recently targeted by thieves.

Last week, editors at TMZ reported that the rapper's property in Los Angeles was broken into by a pair of burglars on Thursday night.

The duo allegedly stole expensive jewellery, cash, and electronics.

Megan, real name Megan Pete, was not home at the time.

In response to the scary incident, the star took to Twitter to assure fans that she was fine but planned to take some time out following her appearance on the sketch show Saturday Night Live (SNL) on Saturday evening.

"Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally (sic)," she wrote. "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe."

Detectives are still investigating the burglary. No arrests have been made.

Megan, 27, didn't address the incident on SNL.