Katy Perry risks becoming 'fat Elvis' during Las Vegas downtime

Katy Perry has to be careful not to become “fat Elvis” in Las Vegas.

The 'Roar' hitmaker started her Sin City residency 'Play' at the new Resorts World hotel on the strip at the very end of December 2021, and she has created a performing schedule which gives her plenty of downtime she has to be careful not to give into the indulgences on offer in Vegas just like rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley did when he had a residency in the 1970s.

Speaking on the 'Smartless' podcast, she joked: "It's three weeks on and then sometimes six to nine weeks off. It's really easy to become 'fat Elvis' in between."

However, the pop superstar is glad for the balance she's struck between the residency and her home life which allows her to spend more time with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their two-year-old daughter Daisy.

She explained: "I do it in three week instalments. It allows me the ability to drop my daughter off at pre-school, and then mommy goes to work and comes back home the next day.

"It's such a great routine. It's something that pop stars love to do and check off the box.

"Also, I great to create an incredible crazy, crazy show that I can't tour with because I couldn't possibly move all these absurd props that are on the stage."

Meanwhile, Katy also opened up on her early decision to ditch her birth name when she embarked on her pop career.

She explained: "It's Katherine Hudson, people called me Katy Hudson. In the beginning, I decided not to do that.

"My mother's maiden name, Perry. [Kate Hudson and I are] best friends, we get along. That was actually the first thing we got along on."

And the singer reflected on her transformational experiences in music as she discovered a world away from the gospel songs she was raised on in a strict Christian household.

She said: "Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morissette changed my life... I'm 37, so I dunno? I was late teens.

"Before that, Queen. Freddie Mercury was - I only listened to gospel music my whole life up until I was about 13 and then I discovered a 'Greatest Hits' of Queen and the 'White Album' from The Beatles and 'Pet Sounds' from the Beach Boys. Those three compact discs were on rotation."