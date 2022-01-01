Evan Rachel Wood hopes Madonna approves of her onscreen portrayal

Evan Rachel Wood hopes Madonna approves of her performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The Westworld actress portrays the Queen of Pop in the upcoming movie, a biographical parody film, inspired by "Weird Al" Yankovic's life and career.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at the recent premiere, Evan noted that she is confident Madonna will like the project - if she ever views it.

"At this point, yes, I hope I hear from her at all because everybody keeps asking, 'What do you think Madonna is going to say?'" she said. "She's either going to think it's really, really, funny and laugh or she'll be like I didn't see it. Which would also be great because she is Madonna."

Evan went on to share that it was "very surreal" to see herself dressed as Madonna, and people on set were so convinced by the costuming that they began to refer to her as the superstar.

"It was weird seeing the name on my trailer door," the 35-year-old added. "People treat you like Madonna when you're on set, they get visibly flustered, they called me Madonna when I was on set... It's surreal but really fun, you really just get to pretend to be Madonna for a couple of weeks, it's great."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which stars Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al, is set to be released via Roku on 4 November.