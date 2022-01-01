Sean Kingston wears a new pair of trainers for every show and has more than 200 pairs

Sean Kingston has a wardrobe crammed with trainers because he wears a new pair on stage for every show.

The singer has opened up about his shoe obsession in a new interview, revealing he is a “huge fan” of sneakers and makes sure he has a new pair ready to debut on every night of his tour.

He told Us Weekly magazine: “I’m a huge sneaker fan and have probably over 200 pairs. Every night I perform, I wear a new pair of kicks.”

Sean also collects cars and reveals he often takes out one of his vintage motors while he’s on tour - using them to collect coffee from his favourite drive-through cafe to give vehicle a run.

He added: “I usually take one of my vintage classic cars for my Starbucks drive-thru.”

However, Sean is also taking health and fitness more seriously and has started incorporating work outs into his daily regime.

He continued: “I’m a big guy and I love to cook and eat. I’m trying like everyone else to make fitness a part of my day. It’s tough. I ain’t going to lie to you.”

It comes after Sean previously opened up about the near-fatal jet-ski accident that nearly claimed his life back in 2011. He was left in hospital with serious injuries and faced a long recovery which meant his music career had to be put on hold for a while.

He said: “I’d torn my aorta. Open heart surgery. When I was going through that, it was like, I’m not even thinking about music. You know what I’m saying? I had a tube down my throat …

“I’m not gonna lie, it held me back. Before the accident, I was on fire. And when [it] happened, I just fell back. Recovery mode had me out of the game for at least a year.”