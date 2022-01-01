Eminem in talks to headline Glastonbury

Eminem is in talks about headlining Glastonbury 2023.

The 49-year-old rapper is set to join The Arctic Monkeys as a headliner on the Pyramid stage next summer.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Eminem is wanted for a huge slot at Glastonbury and has been in talks for yonks.

“His dates all line up and if they can get him on board, it will be the first time he has ever played at the festival.

“Eminem is one of the greatest rappers on the planet and to have him down on the farm would be incredible.

"There is also a huge nostalgia factor with Eminem. He has been around for over 25 years and everyone knows his music.

"It would be a really special moment, not just for him but for everyone at the festival.

“They think he will sign on the dotted line and they can get things moving.”

Along with Eminem making his debut at the festival, The Arctic Monkeys are set to return for the third time, after previously playing Glastonbury in 2003 and 2013.

A source said: "The lads have signed on the dotted line for the festival and will return to the Pyramid stage next June.

“It is really special for them to be doing a hat-trick on that stage and it is something they have wanted to do for a while.

“After the dates lined up with their upcoming tour they said they couldn’t not play at Worthy Farm again.

“The band are in the process of putting together their team and are working on making their performance one of Glastonbury’s most memorable.”